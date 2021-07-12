Cancel
Medicare evaluating coverage for $56,000 Alzheimer's drug

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR, MATTHEW PERRONE, Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 15 days ago
WASHINGTON — Medicare on Monday launched a formal process to decide whether to cover Aduhelm, the new Alzheimer's drug whose $56,000-a-year price tag and unproven benefits have prompted widespread criticism and a congressional investigation. A final decision isn't likely until next spring, said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services,...

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

