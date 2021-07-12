The Andy Baker Tape
The Andy Baker Tape is a slick found-footage story in the style of The Blair Witch Project and Cloverfield. Director, co-writer, and co-star Bret Lada, working in tandem with Dustin Fontaine, who plays the titular Andy Baker, delivers a low-budget, high-tension indie that will keep the audience on their toes. As the film opens, we are told that this recording is the last known footage of food blogger Jeff Blake (Lada) and his half-brother Andy Baker.filmthreat.com
