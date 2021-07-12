Best Slot Machine Scenes in Movies

Quite a few people still take the bus and as a result there hilarious times, touching and heartfelt times, and thankfully times that are not quite as violent as those in the movies. But between comedy and action, bus scenes in the movies can be hilarious, then they can be intense. Sometimes they can be both depending on the content of the movie. But in some cases, yeah, it gets pretty brutal, with the result being that people are going to get the hell kicked out of them. But the funny times tend to make us laugh and in some ways give us a bit of relief that a lot of us have likely never ridden on a bus when anything remotely like what’s seen in the movies goes down. Some folks might have seen a fight on a bus once or twice in their lives or experienced a few funny moments here and there, but the movies are where there are few if any rules, and as a result, things tend to happen quite often. At the very least, it’s entertaining and makes a person grateful that this doesn’t happen in real life.