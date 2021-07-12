Cancel
Jay Cutler reveals that he deals with side effects from multiple concussions he suffered during 12-year career in the NFL

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Jay Cutler says that he deals with side effects from concussions he suffered over the course of his 12-year career as a quarterback in the NFL.

'I would say definitely my memory isn't the same as it was five years ago,' Cutler, 38, told GQ. 'The amount of concussions I've had are probably in the double digits.'

Cutler, who played for the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins, opened up about the aftereffects of his career to the outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tRPQp_0aupZPq800
The latest: Jay Cutler, 38, says that he deals with side effects from concussions he suffered over the course of his 12-year career as a quarterback in the NFL. He was snapped in 2019

'I've damaged enough things and brain parts and heart and everything in my life, if I make it to 80, or anything after that, I'll be happy,' he said.

Cutler, who was formerly married to Kristin Cavallari, said that the amassment of concussions are 'gonna catch up to me at some point' and he's 'just trying to delay it as much as possible.'

The former NFL star said he's made dietary changes to combat side effects, as he's been 'trying to cut sugar' and 'heavy amounts of fish oil have been tied to health in the brain.'

He said he's been doing Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD) therapy, a process through IVs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ax5ga_0aupZPq800
Hard hits: Cutler was sacked by J.J. Watt in a November 2012 game in Chicago 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3PId_0aupZPq800
Last run: Cutler retired in 2017 after a stint with the Dolphins, who he joined in the preseason that year after they lost their starting quarterback to injury

'NAD is in all the cells in your body, the mitochondria, the energy that pushes each cell to function,' he said. 'As you get older, you lose NAD. So I'm doing NAD therapy, which, at a core level, helps everything in your body. I've noticed that that's definitely helped me. Anything I can do these days, I'm trying to get involved in.'

Cutler retired in 2017 after a stint with the Dolphins, who he joined in the preseason that year after they lost then-quarterback Ryan Tannehill to injury. He was initially inked on to be a Fox Sports color commentator before the opportunity arose.

Cutler, who is father to three children - sons Camden, eight, and Jaxon, seven; and daughter Saylor, five - with the Very Cavallari beauty, 34, told the outlet that he wouldn't change anything when it comes to his NFL career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SBm4b_0aupZPq800
Cutler was married to reality star Kristin Cavallari from 2013 until 2020. They share three kids 

'I wouldn't even question it,' he said. 'I'd sign up in a heartbeat,' citing 'the relationships that I made, the memories that I have, the lifestyle it's accustomed me and my kids' to.

He continued: 'It outweighs the benefits. In my mind. There may be some people that say, hey, that's crazy. But I'd do it all over again, no question about it.'

According to the CDC, a concussion is an injury in which the brain moves in the skull, that can result from impact to one's head or body. Multiple concussions can be a predecessor to chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain disease that can lead to depression, concentration and memory problems.

