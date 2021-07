The size of a bed is significant, and the right sized mattress will help to improve your posture as well. Are you aware that partners sharing a queen-sized mattress will not have sufficient space to roll over and sleep? It is essential to have enough space to wake up energised the next day, and hence the size matters the most for personal space while sleeping. Sleeping on an uncomfortable bed will result in backaches and result in bad health conditions. Mattresses are often overlooked, but one should understand that the mattress's size is essential to fall into a deep sleep, so a comfortable Wakefit mattress will help you sleep better. The dimension preference varies from one person to another, and the requirements are different for adults, youngsters and kids.