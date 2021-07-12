Barth wins state am, Raynor finishes fifth
Amateur golfers from around the state of Georgia competed in the 100th Georgia Amateur Championship over the weekend at Cherokee Town and Country Club. Harrison Barth, a rising senior at Westminster School in Atlanta, took home the top prize behind a 4-under par showing on the final day. After finishing the front nine with two birdies Barth only bogied one hole after the turn and added three more birdies for a final round score of 67. Barth finished the tournament 8-under par, edging out second place by one stroke.www.mdjonline.com
