For one night only, Cinema Capitol, 230 W. Dominick St., will present the musical special “Bo Burnham: Inside” Thursday, July 22, at 7 and 8 p.m. A project completed in his home during the COVID-19 pandemic without a crew or audience, “Inside” stars and was written, directed, filmed, and edited by comedian Bo Burnham. Unable to leave his home, Burnham performs in a single room. He gives periodic updates about the time that has passed while he worked on the special, with his hair and beard growing throughout. The special features a variety of songs and sketches about his day-to-day life indoors. He depicts his deteriorating mental health and explores themes of performativity and his relationship to his audience.