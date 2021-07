Kevin Lobo, chair and CEO of Stryker, is surprised at how interested ASCs have been in Mako, the company's robotic technology for knee surgery. "Frankly, a few years ago, we didn't realize that Mako would be as popular in the surgery center as it's proving to be," he said during the second quarter earnings call July 27, as transcribed by Seeking Alpha. While Mr. Lobo said Mako utilization has remained flat in hospitals, he is seeing a lot more demand in surgery centers.