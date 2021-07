A former Bagley fire chief has pleaded guilty to stealing from his department and was fined. 31 year old Ryne Jackley of Bagley entered a no-contest plea in Grant County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor charge of theft. He was fined $300 and ordered to submit a DNA sample. Jackley and his mother, 58 year old Jodi Moris of rural Mount Hope, were charged following an investigation by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department. Moris, who was the fire department’s secretary/treasurer, is charged with felony theft and has pleaded not guilty. Her next court hearing is set for August 4th. The Grant County sheriff’s department was notified in March of suspicious activity on the Bagley Volunteer Fire Department’s accounts due to numerous suspicious transactions from January 2019 to April 2021.