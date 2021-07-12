McDonald earns 'top honor of my career'
After a heavily decorated 42-year high school coaching career in Georgia, retiring baseball coach Dave McDonald earned one of his greatest honors this week. The former Wheeler coach, who most recently served as an assistant coach at Lovett, was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class of 2022. McDonald said only his spot in the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame, which recognizes the top coaches in Georgia across all sports, compares.www.mdjonline.com
