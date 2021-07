Heading into the middle of the week, the cash cattle market will likely be tested as packers see what feedlots will settle for and feedlots aspire for higher prices. It was a rather uneventful day throughout the livestock sector, as traders let most of the contracts wane lower, wanting more reassurance that the market does indeed support higher trade. Heading into Wednesday’s trade, seeing where cash cattle prices land will be critical as feedlots have an opportunity to demand at least $1.00 to $2.00 more.