WASDE Rice: Higher U.S. Exports, Ending Stocks

By From USDA
agfax.com
 16 days ago

The outlook for 2021/22 U.S. rice this month is for slightly larger supplies, lower domestic use, higher exports, and larger ending stocks. Supplies are raised slightly as increased beginning stocks and imports more than offset lower production. Beginning stocks are higher, primarily due to lower estimates for domestic use and...

agfax.com

