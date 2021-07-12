Cancel
NFL

Why NFL views Steelers Minkah Fitzpatrick as top safety in the league

By Tommy Jaggi
FanSided
FanSided
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA panel of NFL executives, coaches, and scouts think Steelers Minkah Fitzpatrick is the top safety in the league. Here’s why they’re not wrong. Many Steelers fans feel as though Minkah Fitzpatrick has been disrespected in offseason rankings in 2021. Earlier this year, Pro Football Focus’s Sam Monson had Fitzpatrick ranked 5th on his list of the best safeties heading into the 2021 season. He also had a list in which he ranked five other players ahead of Minkah who were under the age of 25 in the NFL.

#Nfl Season#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Espn#Nfc#First Team All Pros#Pro Football Reference#Hall Of Fame
