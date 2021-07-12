DTN Livestock Close: Live Cattle and Lean Hogs Rally
The live cattle and lean hog contracts closed higher, but the feeder cattle contract slid lower amid higher corn prices. Both the lean hog and live cattle contracts were able have higher closes through the day’s end, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the live cattle market will have an easy feat in the days ahead. The live cattle market will likely face technical pressure this week and, with boxed beef prices trailing lower, the cash cattle market will have a tough time keeping prices steady.agfax.com
