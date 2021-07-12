DTN Livestock Close: Live Cattle and Lean Hogs Rally

OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is down 4 1/2 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 5 1/4 cents, September KC wheat is down 9 3/4 cents, September Chicago wheat is down 12 1/4 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is down 11 1/2 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 27 points and September crude oil is down $0.18 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.420 and August gold is down $0.90 per ounce. Grain and soy markets are modestly weaker on the prospect for a slightly cooler and wetter forecast beginning on Thursday into the weekend. However, for the next few days, the hot and mostly drier forecast will continue to draw down already slim moisture supplies in drought areas.