Magnum Photographer Mark Power Explains Why Prints Are Still Powerful

The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Magnum Way For Escape print sale runs from Monday July 12th to Sunday July 18th. You can own a print from your favorite photographer for only $100!. “I do love the physical object,” says Magnum photographer Mark Power. In this instance, he’s referring to the physical photograph, something that seems to be left behind as we sink deeper into the digital world. Power is an advocate for taking images from the screen and turning them into prints. And for this week only, you can grab one of his own for just $100. In line with Magnum’s Way For Escape print sale, we caught up with Power to talk photography, pandemics, and his beloved Leicester City.

www.thephoblographer.com

The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/
#Magnum S Way For Escape
