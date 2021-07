Before day three of the 2021 MLB Draft began, Conor Dryer received a phone call from the Tampa Bay Rays organization. The purpose: last minute scouting. “I got a call before the draft started today and they were asking me a few questions,” Dryer said. “I didn’t know where that ranked me in interest. I knew the Rays had been to a few of our games but I did not know where I was at on their draft board.”