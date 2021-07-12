Fatal Crashes of Dobbins Aircraft in Cobb Count

Informing the current residents of Cobb County of previous fatal airplane crashes in Cobb County would seem to be an important thing. Those of us, who have lived in the county for decades, remember two such terrible occasions ... one in the 1960s, when a plane from Dobbins crashed into a home in Fair Oaks, resulting in the death of the pilot and eventual death of two elderly ladies. The other happened in the 1980s, I think ... an airplane crashed into an apartment complex off Windy Hill Road — I don’t remember the details of that crash, however, but I do remember that it was devastating to many.