Flash Flood Watch Tuesday, Mainly South Of Mogollon Rim

knau.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch beginning Tuesday afternoon for portions of central and northern Arizona, including Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons. The Watch will be in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday. Strong monsoon thunderstorms are expected to increase across much of central and northern Arizona Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is expected at times which could produce flash flooding in burn scars and normally dry washes and drainages, particularly south of the Mogollon Rim, as well as northern Gila County and the lower elevations of Yavapai County, according to the Weather Service. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected through Thursday across the region.

