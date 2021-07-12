Prince William Reacts to 'Racist Abuse' Against Team England After Euro 2020 Final
Prince William has a message regarding the racist attacks thrown at Team England players Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho on social media after missing penalty kicks in the Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday. The three players are Black and among the youngest members on the roster. Prince William released a statement on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Twitter account and blasted the attacks against the young players.popculture.com
