Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Prince William Reacts to 'Racist Abuse' Against Team England After Euro 2020 Final

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince William has a message regarding the racist attacks thrown at Team England players Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho on social media after missing penalty kicks in the Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday. The three players are Black and among the youngest members on the roster. Prince William released a statement on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Twitter account and blasted the attacks against the young players.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Team England#The Football Association#Arsenal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
SocietyPosted by
SPORTbible

Olympics Commentator Sacked After Making A Racist Remark On Air

A commentator at the Olympics has been sacked after making a racist remark live on air. Dimosthenis Karmiris, an experienced Greek broadcaster, made the shocking comment after watching South Korean Jeoung Young-sik beat his compatriot Panagiotis Gionis in the third round of the men's table tennis tournament. On 27 July,...
CelebritiesPeople

Prince Harry Has a New Reason to Return to London for Work

Prince Harry may have stepped back as a working royal last year, but that doesn't mean he won't have work to do in U.K. in the near future. BetterUp, the coaching and mental health company Harry recently joined as chief impact officer, is expanding its operations to the Harry's hometown, PEOPLE has confirmed.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Chinese diplomats furious over ‘shameless’ photo of weightlifting gold medalist

Chinese diplomats were left furious after a photo was published of gold-medal winning weightlifter Zhihui Hou.The embassy blasted Reuters as “ugly” and labelled the photo of Hou competing on her way to gold in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting as “shameless”.Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest medals and updatesA statement from the Chinese embassy of Sri Lanka read: “Among all the photos of the game, Reuters has chosen this one, which only shows how ugly they are.“Don’t put politics and ideologies above sports, and call yourself an unbiased media organisation. Shameless. Respect the spirit of Olympics.”The photo in question is an...
Combat SportsPosted by
Indy100

Tokyo Olympics viewers shocked after coach slaps athlete before judo match

Fans watching the Tokyo Olympic Games were left shocked after seeing a coach slapping an athlete before a judo match. As part of a pep talk ahead of her match against Hungarian opponent Szofi Ozbas, German judo star Martyna Trajdos was thoroughly roughhoused by her coach who grabbed her by her tunic and shook her before her slapping her twice on each cheek in quick succession.
SocietyPosted by
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson tells tech giants to 'Up your game' on dealing with racist abuse after summoning them to Downing Street in wake of hate storm against England stars

Boris Johnson summoned tech giants to Downing Street last night and ordered them to 'up their game' over the racist trolling of England football stars. The Prime Minister gave the bosses of leading social media firms a dressing down, telling them they must take urgent action before the introduction of laws that could land them with huge fines.
Soccerchatsports.com

Bukayo Saka 'So Thankful' for Support After Euro 2020 Penalty Miss, Racist Abuse

Bukayo Saka discussed the positive and negative messages he has received following England's loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final in a Twitter post Thursday:. "For those who have campaigned on my behalf and sent me heartfelt letters, wished me and my family well — I'm so thankful," Saka wrote. "This is what football should be about."

Comments / 0

Community Policy