Nikita Nesterov was set to become a UFA and he wasted little time in deciding where he would sign. The veteran defenceman will head to Russia to play hockey next season. Nesterov played in 38 of Calgary’s 56 games last year, registering only four points and it was unlikely the Flames would have re-signed the 28 year old. So with his time with Calgary most likely over, Nesterov chose to sign a one year deal with CSKA Moscow. Nesterov has had a ton of success in Russia, playing for the Olympic team in 2018 (winning Gold), playing for the army team from 2017-19 and having a 62 point season in the KHL on the way to winning the Gagarin Cup in 2019.