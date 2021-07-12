Why did Bianca Andreescu withdraw from the Olympics? Tennis star announces she will not play in tournament
Canada's No. 1 player has withdrawn from the 2021 Summer Olympics. "To all my amazing fans," Bianca Andreescu wrote on an Instagram post. "I would like to inform you that I have made the very difficult decision to not play in the Tokyo Olympics later this month. I have been dreaming of representing Canada at the Olympics since I was a little girl, but with all the challenges we are facing as it relates to the pandemic, I know that deep in my heart, this is the right decision to make for myself.www.sportingnews.com
