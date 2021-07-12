Cancel
Why did Bianca Andreescu withdraw from the Olympics? Tennis star announces she will not play in tournament

By Jackie Spiegel
Sporting News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada's No. 1 player has withdrawn from the 2021 Summer Olympics. "To all my amazing fans," Bianca Andreescu wrote on an Instagram post. "I would like to inform you that I have made the very difficult decision to not play in the Tokyo Olympics later this month. I have been dreaming of representing Canada at the Olympics since I was a little girl, but with all the challenges we are facing as it relates to the pandemic, I know that deep in my heart, this is the right decision to make for myself.

