A warrant has been issued for former Disney star Kyle Massey's arrest

Primetimer
Primetimer
 15 days ago
The former That's So Raven star missed his arraignment in his immoral communication with a minor case, TMZ reports.

Primetimer

Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Mena Suvari: “Slowly but Surely Meth Became My Life. And Then It Took Over”

Nineties It Girl Mena Suvari, who you recognize from hugely popular movies American Pie and American Beauty, is coming clean about her double life. In her new memoir, The Great Peace, the award-winning actor divulges intimate, moving, and, at times, shocking details about her off-camera world—including her teenage struggles with drug addiction, her emotionally destructive relationships with older men, and how the #MeToo movement ultimately inspired her to share her experience with the dark side of young Hollywood fame. Below, read the chapter “Meth Month” from Mena’s debut memoir, out today.
Alabama StateUS Magazine

Travis Barker’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Alabama Calls Kourtney Kardashian Her Stepmom

Bonding with the Barkers! Kourtney Kardashian has reached the next level of her relationship with boyfriend Travis Barker’s kids. In a July 17 Instagram Live video, the Blink-182 drummer’s 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, played “Never Have I Ever.” When asked about meeting any Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars, the teenager sweetly said, “That’s my stepmom.”
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Gives Disturbing Details About Ex-Husband Jamie as Conservator

More details surrounding Britney Spears' conservatorship continue to surface following her shocking claims in court in June. According to TMZ, Lynne Spears didn't have much to say about her daughter other than she's "fine" when spotted at LAX, and while Spears may dislike her father Jamie Spears, she allegedly isn't fond of her mother either. While that's what sources say, according to legal documents that were obtained by the outlet, Lynne was in full support of having Spears' father removed as the conservator.
Celebritieswehiphop.com

Cardi B Pregnancy Due Date Revealed

A little investigation has led to what is believed to be Cardi B’s pregnancy due date. Cardi has reportedly asked a judge to delay her September trial against blogger Tasha K because she is due to give birth the same week. The trial was set for September 13th and Cardi...
Beverly Hills, CARadar Online.com

'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Star Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umanasky Sues High-Profile Real Estate Agent Over $32 Million Malibu Mansion Sale

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky is denying he screwed over a real estate investor out of tens of millions on a deal. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Mauricio and his company The Agency are taking legal actions against a high-profile agent named Aitan Segal.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

50 Cent teases Starz's BMF, formerly known as Black Mafia Family, as "bigger than Power

"oh it’s lit for real (fire emoji) BMF you know this is going to be crazy. Bigger than POWER !" 50 Cent tweeted of his new Starz series about two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. BMF's stars include Snoop Dogg and LaLa Anthony. BMF premieres Sept. 26.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

T.J. Miller says his 2018 fake bomb threat was the result of a "manic" episode

The former Silicon Valley star told celebrity shrink and relationship guru Venus “Dr. V” Nicolino on a recent episode of her podcast, The Tea with Dr. V., that the April 2018 fake bomb threat was worsened by subsequent attacks in the media and online, leading him toward “an absolute spin-out," according to Deadline. Miller pointed out he has "a little less brain" after undergoing a risky brain surgery years ago following a brain hemorrhage and multiple seizures to remove “a golf ball-sized” piece of his frontal lobe.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Britney Spears writes #FreeBritney after receiving clearance to hire her own attorney and telling the court: “I want to press charges against my father today"

Three weeks after Spears addressed the court, a Los Angeles judge agreed to let the pop singer choose her own attorney. Spears is expected to represented by Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor who’s worked for celebrities like Steven Spielberg and Sean Penn. Meanwhile, Spears told the court she wanted to charge her father Jamie Spears with conservatorship abuse. “I want an investigation into my dad," she said. Hours later, Britney Spears celebrated on Instagram and Twitter by using the hashtag #FreeBritney accompanied by a video of her doing cartwheels and riding a horse. "Coming along, folks ... coming along (middle finger emoji) !!!!!" she tweeted. "New with real representation today ... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!!" ALSO: Wendy Williams owes Britney Spears an apology for all the years she spent cracking jokes about her mental health.

