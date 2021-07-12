A warrant has been issued for former Disney star Kyle Massey's arrest

Three weeks after Spears addressed the court, a Los Angeles judge agreed to let the pop singer choose her own attorney. Spears is expected to represented by Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor who’s worked for celebrities like Steven Spielberg and Sean Penn. Meanwhile, Spears told the court she wanted to charge her father Jamie Spears with conservatorship abuse. “I want an investigation into my dad," she said. Hours later, Britney Spears celebrated on Instagram and Twitter by using the hashtag #FreeBritney accompanied by a video of her doing cartwheels and riding a horse. "Coming along, folks ... coming along (middle finger emoji) !!!!!" she tweeted. "New with real representation today ... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!!" ALSO: Wendy Williams owes Britney Spears an apology for all the years she spent cracking jokes about her mental health.