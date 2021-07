Astroscale Holdings Inc. (“Astroscale”), the market leader in satellite servicing and long-term orbital sustainability across all orbits, today announced Astroscale Japan Inc. (“Astroscale Japan”) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (“Mitsubishi Heavy Industries”) to cooperate on active debris removal and other projects for improving space environmental protection, marking the first collaboration between Astroscale and a launch services provider. Astroscale Japan has also been selected by the Government of Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (“METI”) to research and develop robotic hand and arm technologies that can be affixed to spacecraft to perform complex servicing activities in orbit and in lunar environments.