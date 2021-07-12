Cancel
Jon Stewart's Apple TV+ show will shoot this week in front of a live, fully vaccinated audience

The first two tapings of The Problem with Jon Stewart are scheduled for Wednesday and Friday in New York City. The Apple TV+ series will require attendees to be fully vaccinated, provide an official vaccination card and complete a wellness screening prior to entering.

