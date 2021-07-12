Vanessa Bayer's home shopping network comedy I Love This for You picked up to series at Showtime
Inspired by Bayer's past overcoming childhood leukemia, I Love This for You stars Bayer as the aspiring host of a home shopping channel. “Working to shed her life-long label as ‘that cancer girl,’ she moves away from her parents, starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life, and forms a meaningful friendship with her idol — network star Jackie Stilton (fellow SNL veteran Molly Shannon, pictured right) — all against the backdrop of a highly competitive workplace run by an unstable billionaire, where people play dirty to succeed," per the official description.www.primetimer.com
