Vanessa Bayer's home shopping network comedy I Love This for You picked up to series at Showtime

Even though her character of Dexter's younger sister Deb Morgan was killed off in the 2013 series finale, Carpenter will return to reprise her role in Showtime's Dexter revival, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Showtime has yet to confirm her return. Carpenter is the second Dexter alum to reprise their role after their character died on the show. John Lithgow recently filmed a cameo as the Trinity Killer, who was also killed off. In wake of the 2013 series finale, Carpenter left the door open to returning, telling The Hollywood Reporter that it would take "an extraordinary script many, many, many years from now. I don’t know if that’s possible because people don’t come back from the dead.”