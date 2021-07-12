Cancel
TV Series

Vanessa Bayer's home shopping network comedy I Love This for You picked up to series at Showtime

Primetimer
Primetimer
 15 days ago
Inspired by Bayer's past overcoming childhood leukemia, I Love This for You stars Bayer as the aspiring host of a home shopping channel. “Working to shed her life-long label as ‘that cancer girl,’ she moves away from her parents, starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life, and forms a meaningful friendship with her idol — network star Jackie Stilton (fellow SNL veteran Molly Shannon, pictured right) — all against the backdrop of a highly competitive workplace run by an unstable billionaire, where people play dirty to succeed," per the official description.

Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

