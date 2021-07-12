Cancel
New York City, NY

From the Right: Have you seen Gov. Cuomo in public?

By The Island Now
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince various federal and state investigations into Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s private and official behavior have commenced, the public has seen very little of him. In late June, for example, when Sen. Chuck Schumer, accompanied by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, announced $11 billion in federal aid for the Gateway Tunnel project under the Hudson River, the governor was not present at the Moynihan train station press conference.

Government
