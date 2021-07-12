Big Wings Who Defend, Shoot Are In Short Supply
It seems simple enough for the Jazz as they head toward August’s free agency period: after struggling to stay in front of Clipper ball handlers in a second-round playoff collapse, they merely need to add a ball-stopper with size. They’d obviously also prefer that said big wing stopper come in the form of a capable shooter who doesn’t compromise the club’s spacing or prolific shooting outcomes at the other end. That’s all, right?saltcityhoops.com
