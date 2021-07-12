Cancel
Agriculture

ATEX Connectors now available for hazardous environment applications

By Heather Hall
Design World Network
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorstat now offers a full line of ATEX Connectors designed specifically for use in potentially hazardous environments. The ATEX line is available as DIN valve connectors, M8 circular connectors and M12 circular connectors, all field attachable. All connectors are certified for Equipment Category 2G and 2D, Gas Zone 1 and Dust Zone 21. These connectors are suitable for applications where there is a potential for ignition of gases or materials such as oil and gas refineries and distribution facilities, chemical processing, grain and agriculture handling, process and storage facilities, as well as mining applications or even hospital operating environments.

