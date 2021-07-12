Cancel
Stephen A. Smith accused of racism and xenophobia for saying Shohei Ohtani can't be the face of baseball when he needs a translator

The Japanese-born Los Angeles Angels baseball player Ohtani has become a major star this season, leading Major League Baseball in home runs while also excelling as a pitcher. But because Ohtani speaks through a translator, Smith said he couldn't see Ohtani as the face of baseball. “I don’t think it helps that the number one face, is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying, in THIS COUNTRY,” he said Monday morning on ESPN's First Take. After considerable backlash, including from his ESPN colleague Mina Kimes, Smith tweeted a video saying that "people are misinterpreting what I’m saying. I’m not talking about the state of the game. I’m talking about the marketability and the promotion of the sport.” But as pointed out on Twitter, Ohtani is already considered one of MLB's most marketable stars. UPDATE: Stephen A. Smith has now apologized, saying "I screwed up": Noting the uptick in violence against Asian Americans, Smith wrote: "As an African-American, keenly aware of the damage stereotyping has done to many in this community, it should’ve elevated my sensitivities even more,” Smith wrote in part. “Based on my words, I failed in that regard and it’s on me, and me alone.” Smith also wrote "I never intended to offend ANY COMMUNITY, particularly the Asian Community -- and especially SHOHEI Ohtani, himself."

