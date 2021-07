In life you might make some pretty big decisions. But I’m very sure none of them will ever come as big as Devi Vishwakumar having to decide between Ben or Paxton in Never Have I Ever on Netflix. It is the biggest love triangle of modern times, so I am under no illusions that there is a single person out there who has not at least once considered if they would end up with Ben or Paxton from Never Have I Ever – so this quiz is about to answer that once and for all.