Night Court star Charlie Robinson dies at 75

 15 days ago
Robinson, who died today from cardiac arrest with multi-system organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma, joined the hit NBC sitcom in Season 2, playing court clerk and Vietnam vet Macintosh "Mac" Robinson for the rest of the series run. With his signature cardigans, Mac was considered the most "sober" character on Night Court. Robinson also appeared on numerous shows, recurring on Home Improvement, The Game, Hart of Dixie, This Is Us, Mom and, just last year, Love in the Time of Corona. He also played himself on the Night Court episode of 30 Rock.

