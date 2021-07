Trying to explain the business benefits of technology has been an ongoing IT challenge, and it still is today for analytics. CIOs should make storytelling a top priority. The MIT Sloan School of Management described data storytelling as "the ability to convey data not just in numbers or charts but as a narrative that humans can comprehend." Sloan also said, "As with any good story, a data tale needs a beginning, a middle, an end and some actionable insights. Data scientists aren't always up to the job"