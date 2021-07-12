Von Miller Wants To Play 5-7 More Years
Von Miller is 32 and entering the final season of his current contract, but he would like to extend his career another five to seven years. “I’ve got a son,” Miller told Mike Klis of 9 News. “He’ll be here in about three or four weeks. I definitely want him to be able to see me play. That’s going to take about 5 to 7 years. That’s what I have on my heart; that’s what I have on my mind — another 5 to 7 years. Whatever God will give me, I’m going to take it.”football.realgm.com
