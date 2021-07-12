Von Miller Wants To Play 5-7 More Years

Cancel
Von Miller is 32 and entering the final season of his current contract, but he would like to extend his career another five to seven years. “I’ve got a son,” Miller told Mike Klis of 9 News. “He’ll be here in about three or four weeks. I definitely want him to be able to see me play. That’s going to take about 5 to 7 years. That’s what I have on my heart; that’s what I have on my mind — another 5 to 7 years. Whatever God will give me, I’m going to take it.”

