WHO chief urges drugmakers to prioritize COVID-19 vaccine for poor

Knowhere News
Knowhere News
 15 days ago

The World Health Organization on Monday said there was not enough evidence to show that third doses of COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine are needed, and urged that doses be shared with poor nations which have yet to immunize their people before being used as boosters in rich nations.

The statement came as representatives from drugmaker Pfizer on Monday met with U.S. federal health officials to discuss whether a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may be necessary in the coming months, according to media reports. The company last week said it would pursue an emergency use authorization of a third dose to boost immunity.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world’s vaccine disparity was driven by “greed,” as he called on drugmakers to prioritize supplying their vaccines to poor countries rather than lobby rich nations for more doses.

“We are making conscious choices right now not to protect those in need,” Tedros said, adding the first priority must be to vaccinate people who have yet to receive a single dose.

"Currently, data shows us that vaccination offers long lasting immunity against severe and deadly COVID-19," Tedros said. "The priority now must be to vaccinate those who have received no doses and protection."

Tedros called on Pfizer and American drugmaker Moderna to go all out to supply COVAX, the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team and low and middle-income countries with very little coverage,” referring to the U.N.-backed initiative to distribute vaccines globally.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have agreed to supply small amounts to COVAX, but the vast majority of their doses have been reserved by richer nations.

WHO officials said they are not ruling out the possibility that booster shots will be needed at a later time, but said at this point there was no evidence to suggest they are necessary. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in a joint statement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week also said there was no evidence yet to suggest boosters would be needed.

Israel on Monday began offering a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine to severely immunocompromised adults. The recommendation, published Sunday by the Ministry of Health, said that the goal of the new program was to raise antibody levels among higher-risk adults, including cancer patients, recipients of liver transplants, and others who have experienced weakened vaccine protection.

Israel has not yet decided whether to give a booster shot to the general adult population.


