Jerry O'Connell is reportedly close to replacing Sharon Osbourne on The Talk

Primetimer
O'Connell is nearing a deal to become the CBS daytime talk show's first full-time male co-host, reports The Wrap's Tony Maglio, based on a source. Another source tells him negotiations have been ongoing since May. O'Connell has been a regular on The Talk. He would take over the seat left by Osbourne, who departed in March following an on-air flare-up with Sheryl Underwood. O'Connell is no stranger to daytime TV. He has guest hosted or guest co-hosted The Wendy Williams Show, The View, the Today show's fourth hour and ABC's Live with Kelly. In summer 2019, Fox stations tested O'Connell's daytime talk show Jerry O. Last month, O'Connell was tapped for another Fox stations test run as host of the game show Pictionary.

