The City of Lytle lowered the speed limit to 25 MPH on several streets in an effort to help reroute traffic and slow down speeders to keep citizens safe. They adopted an ordinance to lower to 25 MPH on Diaz Street, Lytle-Somerset Street, N. Benton Street, N. Prairie Street and Somerset Street (North and South). They will be enforcing the new speed limit and start handing out tickets as soon as the signs are up. The speed limit on most of the other city streets currently is 30 MPH.