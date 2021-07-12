Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

6 Best Hidden Horror Gems Streaming on Netflix Right Now

By Dylan Chaundy
Twinfinite
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re in the mood for a spooky night in and are looking for some entertaining horror to watch on Netflix, then you’re in the right place. Yes, we’ve binge-watched a multitude of macabre and spine-chilling horror flicks on the popular streaming giant and compiled a list to help you make your all-important movie-watching decision a lot easier.

twinfinite.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Duplass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gems#Craigslist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & Videosthemanual.com

The 10 Best Documentaries on Hulu to Stream Now

If you’re reading this, you’re looking for a great way to enjoy a film and possibly learn a thing or two. Good choice. Beyond providing some educational values and excellent stories, these documentary films are all visually stunning and beautifully carry their own unique narratives. Learning something about the world we live in and the humans we share it with can take many shapes, but today we are here to enjoy some awesomely powerful documentaries that could possibly change the way you think about something.
PetsWCIA

Pam Powell’s top four dog films to stream right now

It’s the heat of the summer and staying in to stream a movie while you cuddle up with your canine companion may be just the ticket for staying cool. Today, movie critic Pam Powell joined us with her favorite dog movies that you can stream right now. Best in Show.
MusicThe FADER

The 5 projects you should stream right now

Pop Smoke was shot and killed in February 2020, and already the New York rapper has two posthumous albums released under his name. Faith follows the chart-topping Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon and boasts an abundance of features including Kanye West, 21 Savage, Dua Lipa, Future, and many more.
Movies/Film

Now Scream This: Get Ready For ‘Old’ With These Streaming Horror Movies About the Elderly

Matt: Whenever there’s a new M. Night Shyamalan release or announcement, Chris and I feel implored to compile a list of recommendations around twists. This week? We’re bucking that trend and fighting our urges. Since Old is this week’s mainstream horror draw, we’re using “old” as our streaming column keyword. We’re not just talking about those horrifying holiday gifts you might have received from your grandparents, either. (Is that even a holiday movie trope anymore?)
TV Showspopculturetimes.com

8 Best BingeWorthy Movies & TV Shows on Netflix to WATCH Right Now

Hundreds of Thousands of movies and series are streaming on Netflix. Unfortunately, finding one out of thousands can not only kill your time, but also you tend to lose interest. Making your task more accessible as well as saving your precious time, we’ve done comprehensive research and curated the 8 Best Bingeworthy Movies on Netflix to Watch Right Now.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Uncoupled’ On Netflix: Release Date, What We Know Right Now

Uncoupled is a new, original romantic comedy series coming soon to Netflix and co-created by Darren Star. He previously partnered up with the popular streaming channel on the series Emily in Paris. The new series follows the life of Michael, whose 17-year marriage falls apart after his husband walks out the door. He suddenly finds himself a single gay man in his mid-40s in New York City. However, he has also lost the person he believed was his soul mate.
Movies/Film

The Best Streaming Movies to Watch Right Now: ‘The American Friend,’ ‘The Empty Man,’ A Quiet Place Part II,’ ‘Barb and Star,’ and More

Cast: Dennis Hopper, Bruno Ganz, Lisa Kreuzer, Gérard Blain. Wim Wenders‘ deliberately paced blend of neo-noir and tone poem, The American Friend is an adaptation of Ripley’s Game by Patricia Highsmith. But this isn’t like the other Ripley adaptations. Wenders is less interested in the plotting and mystery than he is in the curious, unquantifiable relationship between two very different people. One is a frame maker, played by Bruno Ganz. The other is an art seller, and con artist, played by Dennis Hopper. By chance, or perhaps fate, these two cross paths, and an odd friendship begins to form. Ganz’s character is made to believe he has a short time to live (the logistics of this set-up are a bit hard to believe, but just go with it), and thus gets talked into committing murder to score a big payday to leave behind to his family after he’s gone. But the deeper he gets drawn into situations, the more Hopper’s character is drawn to help him out. Robby Müller‘s cinematographer is like something from a wonderful dream.
Moviestaste.io

Netflix’s Most Watched Original Movies Ranked Worst to Best

Since shifting into original production roughly a decade ago, Netflix has worked with some of the biggest names in movies on some of the biggest films recently released. Their vast slate of originals have earned a lion’s share of streams too, with the recent release of their top 10 most-viewed movies of all-time proving viewers continue to stream in droves. While Netflix has officially and objectively ranked those movies by viewership, it’s time to subjectively rank them by quality.
TV Series247tempo.com

Most Binge-Worthy Series You Can Stream Right Now

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our lives in many ways, among other things keeping many people homebound for months. Fortunately, we’ve had great at-home entertainment options thanks to a plethora of streaming services. Binge-watching has become a national pastime. 24/7 Tempo has created a list of the most binge-worthy series...
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Shudder’s The Boy Behind the Door directors on making a horror movie with your best friend

The Boy Behind the Door is a tense horror movie centred around friendship, and the terrifying experience of child abduction. The movie touches on real-life issues, and is all about creating a heart-racing emotional response for anyone who decides to watch it. The movie is also the second scary flick to come from the writing and directing duo Justin Powell and David Charbonier, two upcoming names in the genre.
Behind Viral Videosknowtechie.com

Popular types of live stream videos for audiences right now

In the new age of the internet, people are switching from conventional television to alternative forms of video entertainment. These come in the form of video streaming platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, and one of the more recent up-and-coming stars, TikTok. These platforms have enabled viewers to watch live stream...
TV Showspopculturetimes.com

Top 8 Worth Watching TV Shows & Movies Available on Apple TV+

The biggest competitor of Netflix has always been Apple TV+, and everyone knows about this age-old rivalry. The clash between these two proves the best quality movies, series, and TV shows. We’ve talked about Netflix Top Shows all the time, but now it’s time we discuss the best in Apple TV Plus.
MoviesTwinfinite

New Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Trailer Is Filled With Action

Earlier this morning, the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel dropped a new trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings the next movie in the MCU franchise. There are a number of shots throughout the trailer that had been shown off before, but a few new clips are sprinkled in here and there as well.
MoviesElite Daily

These 25 Movies About Childhood Friendships Have Total Stranger Things Vibes

In between fighting monsters and discovering Russian codes, the kids of Stranger Things never fail to remind viewers of what it was like to be teenagers and have unlimited opportunities to spend time with friends. While Stranger Things' core friend group grows a bit further apart as they get older, the show's depiction of young friendship has always captured the highs and lows of these childhood bonds. If you still can't get over the relatable moments showcased within the Stranger Things' characters’ relationships, ease your growing pains by watching movies about childhood friendships while you wait for the next season.
TV ShowsPocket-lint.com

What is the best order to watch The Exorcist movies and TV show?

(Pocket-lint) - Universal Pictures is developing an all-new trilogy of films to expand The Exorcist Universe. The first film in the new trilogy will see the Oscar-nominated Hamilton actor Leslie Odom Jr star as the father of a possessed child. Desperate for help, he apparently turns to Chris MacNeil, Ellen Burstyn’s character from the original film, The Exorcist. This next entry in The Exorcist Universe isn’t slated to release until late 2023, but Universal Pictures has already agreed to spend $400 million on it as well as two more films to complete a new trilogy.
TV SeriesDecider

7 Shows Like Netflix’s ‘Dark’

Netflix’s Dark, a German show steeped in mystery, suspense, and time travel, ended in June after three seasons. When the series first premiered in 2017, it appeared to be about several families in a small German town trying to find two small children who went missing. What the families discovered, to their surprise, was a wormhole which lurks beneath the town’s nuclear power plant and takes them back and forth between past, present, and future.
Moviesfangirlish.com

The Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Vivo’ Is Here

There’s something comforting about animation. Maybe it’s that it takes us back to our childhood, makes us feel like we are kids again. Maybe it’s just that it reminds us of when things were easy, which we all need these days. Either way, the trailer for Vivo, the upcoming Netflix animated film, sure had me smiling this morning. And hopefully, it can do the same to you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy