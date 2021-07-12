Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Fran Drescher Shares Touching Reunion With Her ‘Nanny’ Mom

Posted by 
DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IP6op_0aupTGvZ00

Fran Drescher recently had another special Nanny reunion! She reunited with her former co-star Renee Taylor, who played her mother on The Nanny. Fran shared a very fun video of the two of them, both wearing animal print blazers, which was very reminiscent of the ’90s show.

In the video, Fran talks about how The Nanny is now on HBO Max and says, “Do you realize that there are people watching it now that weren’t even alive when we were shooting it?” Renee responds, “And do you realize you’re older now than I was when I started playing your mother?”

‘The Nanny’ stars Renee Taylor and Fran Drescher reunited

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45egM2_0aupTGvZ00
THE NANNY, Fran Drescher, Renee Taylor, 1993-99 / Everett Collection

Fran looks at the camera and says, “Cut.” So many fans flocked to the comments section and loved seeing these two banter once again! Some fans were practically begging for a reboot series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15cWPc_0aupTGvZ00
THE NANNY, Fran Drescher, Renee Taylor, 1993-99, (c)CBS Television/courtesy Everett Collection

Fran is so happy that the show is reaching younger viewers. She once said, “I feel very grateful that the show continues to be so beloved. There are tons of millennials that are obsessed with the show today, and they were either young children while it was originally airing or not even born yet. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.”

While a reboot isn’t currently in the works, a musical based on the show is happening! Would you

? Watch the reunion between TV mother and daughter below:

Comments / 0

DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fran Drescher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nanny#Millennials#Officialfrandrescher
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
FIRST For Women

Fran Drescher Has a Clever (and Super Sweet) Hack for Gift Giving

Fran Drescher is one of those celebs that we just can’t help but get a smile on our face every time we think about her. Whether we’re remembering her iconic laugh or a hilarious moment from The Nanny, she’s basically a beacon of joy! Which is why we weren’t too surprised to learn her favorite drugstore buy is a super sweet gesture for her loved ones.
Family RelationshipsBillboard

Nick Cannon Shares Touching Family Photos With All Seven of His Children

Nick Cannon is a proud dad in new photos of his blended family, featuring him with all seven of his children. Abby De La Rosa posted a series of professional shots of her and Cannon's 1-month-old twin boys, Zion and Zillon, who look like they already know their way around a DJ board as they posed in matching black and white headphones. The next set of family photos show Cannon and De La Rosa cuddling their boys from either side and giving them sweet kisses on their cheeks.
TV ShowsOk Magazine

'Dancing With The Stars' Producers Eyeing Luann de Lesseps, LeAnn Rimes & Fran Drescher For Season 30

After taking a hiatus from CBS daytime chatfest The Talk to focus on her health, many wondered if Carrie Ann Inaba would also sit out the new season of Dancing With the Stars. Fear not, the longtime judge recently confirmed she was returning for season 30 of the hit dancing competition series. "Bring on the ballroom 💃 #DWTS returns to ABC September 20 at 8|7c! 🎉,” she wrote via Instagram on July 16. “I’ll be there! Will you? Who’s ready for our 30th season? ✨✨✨@dancingabc.”
Presidential ElectionDeadline

Fran Drescher On Running For SAG-AFTRA President: “Everything That I Have Done In My Life Has Led Me To This One Defining Moment”

Fran Drescher made her decision to run for president of SAG-AFTRA while lying in bed one night at her home in Malibu, listening to the calming sounds of the Pacific Ocean. “Everything was quiet,” she recalled, “and I meditated on the question of whether I should take on this challenge and accept the proposal that has been presented to me. It came to me that everything that I have done in my life has led me to this one defining moment.”
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Helen Mirren, 75, stuns in a flowing floral frock as she gives a thumbs up and joins husband Taylor Hackford at Annette screening as Cannes returns

The Cannes Film Festival has returned in full force after being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic this time last year. And Helen Mirren showed how she was feeling about the return of the iconic film festival, as she flashed a thumbs up while attending the screening for Annette with her husband Taylor Hackford at the 74th annual ceremony on Tuesday.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Stars Who Have Had Rainbow Babies

The following article includes mentions of pregnancy loss and other sensitive topics. Experiencing pregnancy loss can be heartbreaking. But what can help begin the process of healing and create hope for the future is the possibility of having another baby. While you could never replace the child that was a part of your life for however long they were with you, some are able to keep a place in their hearts for the child (or children) they've lost while also making room for a new member of the family. This little one is sometimes called a rainbow baby.

Comments / 0

Community Policy