Missouri State

Some KC hospitals taking in COVID-19 patients from other parts of Missouri

By Bianca Beltrán
KMBC.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some Kansas City, Missouri, hospitals are treating COVID-19 patients from other parts of the state. "The numbers are way down from where we were at our peak, but the numbers are going up, which is concerning when you take a look at the delta variant going around in the state of Missouri," said Steve Hoeger, director of safety and emergency management for Truman Medical Centers/University Health.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Hospitals#Emergency Management#Covid
