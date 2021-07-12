Some KC hospitals taking in COVID-19 patients from other parts of Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some Kansas City, Missouri, hospitals are treating COVID-19 patients from other parts of the state. "The numbers are way down from where we were at our peak, but the numbers are going up, which is concerning when you take a look at the delta variant going around in the state of Missouri," said Steve Hoeger, director of safety and emergency management for Truman Medical Centers/University Health.www.kmbc.com
