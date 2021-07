CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. While we await the return of DC Comics’ Dark Knight to the big screen with next year’s The Batman, which will see Robert Pattinson donning the cape and cowl, a new actor is putting their stamp on the character in the realm of animation. Supernatural star Jensen Ackles voiced Batman/Bruce Wayne for Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One and the soon-to-be-released Part Two, which adapt the same-named comic storyline written by Jeph Loeb and illustrated by Tim Sale. When it came to figuring out how he would approach the character, the actor had one goal: don’t look to inspiration from past Batman performances.