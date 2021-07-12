Superman & Lois "Through the Valley of Death" Photos Released
The CW has released photos for "Through the Valley of Death", the twelfth episode of Superman & Lois' first season. The episode airs Tuesday, July 13. The episode will feature a guest appearance by Arrow star David Ramsey reprising his role as John Diggle. Diggle's arrival in Smallville coincides with a particularly dire time as Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) recently was forced to submit to Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner). With this matching how the end of the world began on John Henry Irons' (Wole Parks) Earth, the stakes are higher than ever.comicbook.com
