Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Superman & Lois "Through the Valley of Death" Photos Released

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW has released photos for "Through the Valley of Death", the twelfth episode of Superman & Lois' first season. The episode airs Tuesday, July 13. The episode will feature a guest appearance by Arrow star David Ramsey reprising his role as John Diggle. Diggle's arrival in Smallville coincides with a particularly dire time as Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) recently was forced to submit to Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner). With this matching how the end of the world began on John Henry Irons' (Wole Parks) Earth, the stakes are higher than ever.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Diggle
Person
Adam Rayner
Person
Elizabeth Tulloch
Person
Tyler Hoechlin
Person
Emmanuelle Chriqui
Person
David Ramsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valley Of Death#Cw#Arrow#Morgan Edge Tal Rho
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesalabamanews.net

NEW at 8PM: Superman & Lois – “Through The Valley Of Death”

DAVID RAMSEY (“ARROW”) GUEST STARS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) can’t seem to agree on the best way to stop Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) encourages Jordan (Alex Garfin) to focus on strengthening his powers to help locate their dad. Lastly, an old friend is brought in to help with the search. Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Inde Navarette, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star.
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

Superman and Lois introduced a major movie villain in episode 12

There was a big Superman and Lois General Zod reveal in this week’s episode 12, ‘Through the Valley of Death,’ bringing the Man of Steel villain into the show for the first time. It was only a small Superman and Lois villain cameo, and it’s not the first Arrowverse General Zod appearance, but it could well be a tease for a proper return of Superman’s greatest Kryptonian foe. Could General Zod appear in Superman and Lois Season 2? SPOILERS FOLLOW.
TV SeriesComicBook

Superman & Lois Star Alexander Garfin Liked Last Night's Surprise Ending

Last month, just before going on a multi-week hiatus, Superman & Lois saw Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) surrender himself to Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) in order to save his wife and children. Fearing the worst and remembering the warnings of John Henry Irons (Wole Parks), Superman told Lois (Bitsie Tulloch) to contact the man from another world, and bring him to Smallville to help. Then, in a scary twist, Rho brought Superman to his desert Fortress, where Superman was to be "eradicated" and have his consciousness replaced, giving Kal-El's body over to General Dru-Zod. Needless to say, that was quite a cliffhanger to end on.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 1 Episode 12

On Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 12, Lois turned to John Henry Irons to get some insight into the next move. The arrival of John Diggle threatened to put Clark out of business for good. Meanwhile, Jonathan encouraged Jordan to strengthen his powers to help with the looming battle.
TV SeriesComicBook

Superman & Lois: Is One of the Nineties' Biggest Villains Coming to Smallville?

In the final moments of tonight's episode of Superman & Lois, titled "Through the Valley of the Shadow of Death," Tal Rho/Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) takes a major step in his season-long plot against the Man of Steel. And while it isn't immediately clear what the ramifications of that action will be in the last three weeks of the season, fans who have read a lot of Superman comics can probably make an educated guess -- and Adam Rayner told ComicBook recently that an educated guess that we posited was pretty close to being on point. So -- what major DC villain is likely coming to Smallville?
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Titans Season 3 Trailer Drops This Wednesday; Tweet Teases "Royalty"

So you've burned through the preview images, the official teaser, and all of the social media updates you could possibly get your hands on, and yet, it still doesn't feel complete? Well, no worries because the fine folks at HBO Max's Titans know exactly what you need and they're getting it ready for you for Wednesday. That's right, the trailer for the Gotham-set third season is set to hit online tomorrow (Wednesday. July 14)- and since it came with an image of Starfire (Anna Diop) with the word "Royalty" in the caption, we're assuming much more of a focus on her storyline than what we saw in the previously-released teaser. And to go along with the day's festivities, the show's Twitter account dropped two past episode titles as clues to when to expect the trailer: "The Asylum" & "Ghosts" (let's see who figures it out).
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Diggle drops by a dramatic Superman & Lois

Forgot the Lanas, Laras, and Larrs, this week’s Superman & Lois kicks off the era of the Johns! Specifically Jon Kent, John Henry Irons, and Arrowverse crossover guest star John Diggle (David Ramsey), who all have prominent roles to play in tonight’s episode. Despite the potential confusion of having multiple major characters with the same name, “Through The Valley Of Death” is actually one of the most straightforward episodes we’ve had in this jam-packed back half of the season. The show returns from its brief hiatus with an episode all about the battle for Superman’s soul. As Edge tries to infuse Clark’s body with General Zod’s consciousness, Irons and the DOD make plans to kill the newly corrupted Man of Steel, while Lois and the boys fight to save their dad. And that simple set of stakes leads to one of the most emotionally affecting hours of the series.
TV SeriesComicBook

Superman & Lois's Alexander Garfin on What Makes Jordan's Relationship Different From Other Arrowverse Romances

Throughout the Arrowverse's nearly ten-year history, most of the "designated couples" -- that is, the ships that drive a lot of the intrigue and whose relationship sometimes conflicts with other aspects of the narrative -- have been the title leads of the show. Whether it's Oliver and Felicity on Arrow, Barry and Iris on The Flash, or the relationship challenges facing characters like Batwoman and Sara Lance, it's usually a superhero who is fairly front and center whose "will they or won't they?" the fans get to enjoy. On Superman & Lois, though, the title characters are happily married, and that's unlikely to change anytime soon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy