Ørsted and Eversource announce $100,000 grant to Niantic Children’s Museum

 16 days ago

Niantic — Offshore wind development partners Ørsted and Eversource on Monday announced a $100,000 grant to the Niantic Children’s Museum. The award will support the creation of several new hands-on STEM-focused exhibits and initially be used to support the museum’s “A-Mazing Airways” exhibit that will explore the science of air and the role that Earth’s natural resources can play in combating climate change.

