The NLCRPD builds trust with our colleagues, partners, and communities by being open about what we have done and why we have done it and by keeping our promises so community members can rely on us when needed. For this reason, the NLCRPD has established a direct link for public access into the agency policy management portal. Some policies which may contain law enforcement sensitive or restricted information are either presented in a redacted format or are withheld entirely. Go to the drop down tab for NLCRPD POLICY and click on the link.