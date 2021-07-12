LAX Is About to Open What May Be the Most Luxurious Lounge a US Airport Has Ever Seen

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThanks to PS and their sumptuous new lounge, The Salon, flying stress-free and ultra-comfortably is actually possible post-COVID. It's a universal sentiment that navigating airports — perpetually riddled with anxiety-inducing crowds, lines, and germs — is the least enjoyable part of a vacation. And that was before the pandemic. These days airports are essentially the antithesis of chill. Airline and credit card lounges provide some respite, but no airside escape compares to PS, the most potent antidote to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The exclusive offsite terminal at LAX gives those flying commercial the feeling of traveling private like a billionaire, ultimate privacy, amenities and all, without the investment. And July 30, PS reveals a more sociable take on its patented exclusivity with The Salon, a lounge offering many of the same perks at a fraction of the cost.

