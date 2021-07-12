Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN COLUMBIA...EASTERN SUWANNEE...EASTERN HAMILTON...SOUTHEASTERN ECHOLS AND SOUTHEASTERN CLINCH COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM EDT * At 631 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fargo to 9 miles northwest of Bell. Movement was north at 10 mph. * Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include White Springs, Fargo, Wellborn, Needmore, Suwannee Valley, Belmont, Obrien, Mcalpin, Branford and Houston.