Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Delaware A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN BROOME SOUTHWESTERN DELAWARE...NORTHEASTERN SUSQUEHANNA AND NORTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 631 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Hallstead, or 8 miles north of Montrose, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kirkwood, Conklin, Susquehanna, Deposit, Susquehanna Depot, Hallstead, New Milford, Great Bend, Ararat and Lanesboro. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.