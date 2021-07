A couple of days after JFK’s November 1963 assassination, Barry Keenan led Frank Sinatra’s son, 19-year-old Frank Sinatra Jr., out of his hotel room in Lake Tahoe at gunpoint. He drove him to a house in Los Angeles, where he locked him away for four days while demanding $240,000 in ransom from his superstar father. Keenan and his co-conspirators got their money, but were caught and arrested soon after Junior was released, and later convicted in a widely covered court case. A new Wondery podcast produced and narrated by John Stamos called The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra retells the kidnapping from the perspective of Keenan, the mastermind behind the now infamous scheme.