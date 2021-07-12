Quality Now Means Revenue Later

It is tempting to cut corners in today’s hectic environment but investing in quality today will pay dividends in the future. Let’s be honest: It is more than tempting to cut corners in today’s unbelievably hectic environment. In fact, it almost feels like a necessity to deliver homes to your customer. An unprecedented and unexpected demand for homes, combined with supply chain and materials shortage challenges, makes it easy to wonder how we will be able to get the job done without cutting some corners here and there. Although sacrificing construction quality can open the door to all manners of issues (like reduced customer satisfaction, increased warranty or even litigation), doing so now could be more detrimental to products, business and reputation than ever before. Now is not the time to cut corners on safety and quality assurance efforts – despite the immense pressure to do so.