7/13: EconUpdate by P. Duffy

I didn't sign up for a 401k. I can't run that far. Understanding numbers is important, as is accurately reporting them. For example, yesterday I mistakenly noted that the TMBA's Annual Convention was August 29-30 when it's actually the August 29-31. Borrowers aren't the only ones refinancing. Are you going to take a cruise soon? Me neither, but Carnival Cruise Lines just issued (sold) some debt to investors with a coupon of 4 percent to pay off debt it issued last year at 11.5 percent. Speaking of refinancing, and loan volume in general, traders estimate total daily origination supply is running $5-7 billion. On the demand side of the equation, through its trading desk in New York, the Federal Reserve is buying $4-6 billion per day of Agency MBS. You don't have to break out your calculator to see what is happening on a daily basis.