Man injured in car versus train accident

An Oak Grove man was severely injured in a car versus train accident Monday afternoon at the East Seventh Street crossing in Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville Police Officer Alan Vance said the driver of the car was westbound on Seventh and didn’t hit the brakes until it was too late to avoid striking the side of a northbound train. The man was removed from his sedan by the Hopkinsville Fire Department and taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center with multiple, non-life-threatening injuries.